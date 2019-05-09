FX Boards BBC One’s Steven Knight-Penned Adaptation Of Charles Dickens’ Classic ‘A Christmas Carol’

FX has boarded the BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol. The three-part series is produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker and FX Productions.

The U.S. cable network will air the series in December, the latest collaboration between the two broadcasters following Taboo. The project was first announced by the BBC in November 2017.

The remake stars Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit, Rutger Hauer as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba and Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit.

The new take on the story is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and is directed by Nick Murphy (The Awakening). It is exec produced by Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi and produced by Julian Stevens.

Knight said, “This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story.”

The announcement was made by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks.

“We are incredibly proud to join the BBC in this latest creative venture, which builds on our expansive programming partnership to bring the best in television to audiences in the U.S. and U.K.,” said Schrier. “Charles Dickens’ classics, including A Christmas Carol, are timeless tales that have been reimagined generation after generation. We couldn’t imagine a better team to undertake this enormous task than Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, and their formidable production companies.”