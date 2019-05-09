EXCLUSIVE: Futurism Studios, the film and TV arm of online tech and science forum Futurism, is joining its first narrative feature in the shape of Oz sci-fi 2067, starring X-Men’s Kodi Smit-McPhee and True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten.

Futurism’s Jason Taylor, previously president of production at Bryan Singer’s Bad Hat Harry Productions, will join the project as a producer alongside Arcadia and KOJO Entertainment.

Sci-fi thriller 2067, directed by Seth Larney (Tombiruo), is now in post and is due to have a 10,000+ screen release in China with JL Vision Films alongside international roll out in 2020. Kew Media is handling all territory sales outside China and Australia and NZ where Umbrella will distribute.

In Larney’s sci-fi mystery thriller, set in a deforested and oxygen-deprived world reeling from climate change, Smit-McPhee plays Ethan Whyte, a narcissistic underground tunnel worker who embarks on a journey through time that tests his faith in himself and in humanity. Kwanten plays Jude Mathers, who serves as Ethan’s protector and his conscience, with Aaron Glenane (Snowpiercer) as Richard Whyte, Ethan’s father, and Finn Little (announced last week as Angelina Jolie’s co-star in Those Who Wish Me Dead) as the young Ethan. Above is a second image from the film.

Producers are Futurism’s Taylor, Lisa Shaunessy (Killing Ground) and Kate Croser (Top End Wedding), with Michael Rymer, Alexandra Burke and Futurism’s Clark among executive producers.

Taylor, whose credits as co-producer include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, said, “I’ve known producer Lisa Shaunessy and Seth Larney since my first film production and the ability to bring Futurism into this collaboration has been tremendously rewarding. The film completely reflects the visions and desires for Futurism’s releases and I couldn’t be more excited for it to be our first scripted feature.”

New York City-based Futurism Media, now owned by Singularity University, started as a Reddit thread in 2015, and now connects with millions of readers largely on the subjects of science and new tech.

Late last year Futurism Studios president Geoff Clark teamed with Taylor to develop a slate of science fiction projects. So far that includes Brandan Dennehy and Richard Martin’s Keeper to be directed by Martin (Spooked), The Science Of Lies Well Told written by Joel Thomas, and an under-wraps pitch from the Edwards Brothers (Glimpse).