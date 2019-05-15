‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ Producer Fulwell73 Kicks Off Women’s Soccer Doc Series With Chelsea FC

The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell73 has scored its latest soccer documentary. The company, which is responsible for Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die and Manchester United doc Class of ’92, is developing a series with Chelsea FC Women.

The company is working up an eight-part series and comes as the popularity of women’s soccer is growing fast. No broadcaster has been announced.

Filmed over the course of the 2019/20 season with access to the club, dressing room, its grounds and its people, Flying High will chronicle a team looking to claim silverware having endured a tough season last time out.

It will follow the players, coaches and staff from around the world who make up CFCW–from Germany, the USA, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the United Kingdom – from pre-season training through to the highs and lows of the football season.

Those featured in the series will include manager Emma Hayes, who has overseen the club’s rise to the top since 2012 and recently returned from maternity leave, prolific England striker Fran Kirby, vice-captain Millie Bright, Ji So-Yun, now in her sixth season with the club and captain Karen Carney MBE, one of the most experienced players in the game, with 133 England caps to her name.

The series is being produced and directed by Alex Sunderland (24 Hours in A&E) and executive produced by Fulwell’s Gabe Turner and Leo Pearlman.

Leo Pearlman, partner at Fulwell73, said, “Women’s football is, rightly, gathering huge interest and support around the world and Chelsea FC Women is at the forefront of that surge in popularity and we hope this series captures that zeitgeist. We are proud to be collaborating with Chelsea FC on this exciting series, which will give viewers never-before-seen access at one of the highest calibre women’s football clubs. While Flying High will be a fly-on-the wall observational documentary, audiences can expect a beautiful and cinematic series, doing justice to the powerful, human stories at the heart of the club.”

Guy Laurence, CEO of Chelsea Football Club, said, “We are delighted Fulwell 73 approached us to make this documentary about Chelsea FC Women. We are extremely proud of the team and everything it has achieved in recent years and look forward to showcasing the incredible talent and commitment of our players and staff to a worldwide audience. This announcement comes at a hugely important time for female football with a hotly anticipated World Cup on the horizon, ahead of another exciting FA Women’s Super League season, which will no doubt be even more competitive than ever. Flying High will bring our legions of supporters, as well as many millions of women’s football fans, behind the scenes to see just what makes Chelsea FC Women the team it is.”

Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea Football Club Women, added, “This is an exciting time for women’s football in this country and this documentary will further highlight the strides being made in the game and showcase the professional standards demanded for elite-level women’s football. I know how hard my players and staff work, the sacrifices they make, and the desire they have to achieve their dreams, and by allowing cameras to capture our every move, others will get to appreciate it too.”