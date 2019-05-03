‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Producer Fulwell 73 Hires Former ‘Tonight Show’ Exec Tracie Fiss & Scores Quibi Commission

EXCLUSIVE: The Late Late Show With James Corden producer Fulwell 73 has hired Tracie Fiss, a twenty-year veteran of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, as one of its Heads of Talent and has scored an eight-part series for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi.

Fiss, who was a co-producer on Leno’s late night NBC talkshow, was most recently Head of Talent for Lip Sync Battle and was previously Casting Director for Emmy Award-winning Netflix children’s show Ask The StoryBots. She will work closely with Sheila Rogers, who will continue in her executive role as supervising producer and Head of Talent for Fulwell shows including Carpool Karaoke for Apple and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Based in LA, she will oversee a slate of Fulwell 73 projects including its new Quibi commission starring Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard (left). In the short-form series, Suchard will meet and stun a range of celebrity guests. This comes after Suchard starred on The Late Late Show with James Corden a number of times, where he stunned celebrities including Harry Connick Jr, America Ferrera, the Jonas Brothers and Jeremy Piven.

She will also work on existing series including Drop The Mic hosted by Method Man and Hailey Bieber, which she has previously overseen.

Previous roles include as a Talent Producer for NBC’s Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris and Talent Executive for the network’s variety special The Maya Rudolph Show. She began her career in casting, where she cast the first season of MTV’s The Real World, before joining The Tonight Show.

“I feel inspired and energized by Ben Winston and the entire team at Fulwell 73,” said Fiss. “Working with them on Drop The Mic has been fantastic, and it’s a privilege to officially join forces with such a talented group of innovative thinkers.”

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston added, “Tracie is simply one of the great talent executives, and her track record over the last two decades speaks for itself. Her experience and deep connectivity is a fantastic add to our highly talented team so it’s great to have her join Fulwell 73 to focus on our new slate which continues to ramp up.”