‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Begins Production Sans Lori Loughlin

The cast of Fuller House is back at work, posting photos on Instagram of their return for the fifth and final season. Of course, nowhere to be seen is Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky), who is not expected to return following her indictment in the elite college admissions fraud scheme.

“We’re baaaaaack!” wrote Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the Netflix revival. “Season 5 table read today and back to rehearsal next week! Woo hoo!! #fullhousefamily #season5 #fullerhouse #sogoodtobeback.”

Bob Saget, who plays Danny Tanner, also shared a pic with fellow cast mates Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler).

“Some people that I love and will be fun to hang out with for @FullerHouse #Season5,” he wrote.

Barber noted in a pic shared on Instagram that the cast’s return was “bittersweet”…”our last first table read.”

“First table read of Season 5 — our last first table read,” she wrote on Instagram. “As @scottweinger so aptly put it, it’s like the first day of your Senior year. This one’s gonna be bittersweet. ❤️ #fullerhouse.”

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges last month in connection with the college bribery scam. Loughlin and Giannulli were part of a yearlong investigation that also snared American Crime star Felicity Huffman and more than 30 other parents.