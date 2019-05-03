‘Full House’ San Francisco Home Is For Sale, As Seen On TV Credits Of Original And Netflix Reboot

The house featured in the opening credits of Full House and Netflix reboot Fuller House is on the market in San Francisco.

Priced at $5,995,000, the home’s inside does not resemble the Tanner family abode, which was actually a soundstage. The 3,728 square foot, four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home ha been renovated and seismically retrofitted.

The original Full House family allegedly lived in one of the homes called the Painted Ladies in San Francisco’s Alamo Square. The red-doored house in the opening credits and now on sale was a facade located at 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco

Compass agent Cindy Ambuehl has the listing on the home, located in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. The home, built in 1883, is currently owned by Jeff Franklin, the creator and former executive producer for the sitcom.

“Jeff had no idea how iconic the property was unit he toured it for the first time,” Ambuehl said. “After purchasing it, he intended to turn the home into an homage to Full House and replicate the set’s floor plan. He had incredible intentions of getting fans off the street and bringing them in. However, he received pushback from neighbors, who worried about the house attracting larger crowds, and instead decided to renovate the entire home, giving the house a modern feel tailored to current San Francisco buyers.”