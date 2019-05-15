‘Full Frontal’s Amy Hoggart To Front New Show For TBS

Veteran Full Frontal with Samantha Bee correspondent Amy Hoggart is stepping into the spotlight to lead a new show on TBS. The WarnerMedia cable outlet said today that it has ordered the series that will tackle everyday problems through Hoggart’s unique kaleidoscope of humor.

Blending scripted and unscripted segments, each episode of the nonpolitical Untitled Amy Hoggart Project will tackle an issue that makes American lives harder. Completely underqualified, the wounded wannabe psychologist Hoggart will go to ridiculous lengths to focus on such topics as monogamy and polyamory, friendship and shame –- always aiming to make everyone feel just a little bit better.

Samantha Bee is among the executive producers on the series, and Hoggart — who wrote and starred in the faux-reality series Almost Royal — will continue as a Full Frontal correspondent.

“I’m so relieved to be finally getting my money’s worth after an expensive and so far useless psychology course,” Hoggart said. “I’ll be exploring the topics we all have a hard time coping with, learn why we do the insane things we do, and unnecessarily demean myself for laughs.”

Leo Allen (Nathan for You) serving as showrunner of the new series and executive produce alongside Samantha Bee, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Jax Media.