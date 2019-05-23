FuboTV And FanDuel Form New Jersey Partnership In New Wagering Milestone

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wayne Parry/AP/REX/Shutterstock (10010541b) Shows workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., preparing to take bets moments before it opened. FanDuel on Nov. 30 paid off on bets customers made on Alabama to win the national college football championship a month before the game is played Sports Betting FanDuel Alabama, East Rutherford, USA - 14 Jul 2018

FanDuel Group, a bookmaker and fantasy sports data provider, has formed its first partnership with a third-party OTT service, teaming up with FuboTV in New Jersey.

The deal makes FanDuel the exclusive sportsbook, online casino, horse racing and daily fantasy sports partner of the live TV streaming service, with the company also committing to a media buy as the exclusive advertiser on Fubo in those categories. It will also expand FuboTV’s sports offering for consumers when FanDuel’s betting data is integrated on the Fubo platform in the coming weeks.

Media and gaming companies are moving to take advantage of the new landscape since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling legalizing sports gambling in New Jersey. Legal experts see the decision as opening the door to wide adoption of betting by other states, which sports owners and media companies expect to boost tune-in, even to already popular sports.

Under the arrangement, FanDuel will integrate sports and betting data across the FuboTV platform. Initially, odds and other gambling information will only be added to the mix in New Jersey, though general sports data will be integrated more broadly.

Additionally, TVG and TVG2, horse racing networks affiliated with FanDuel, will also be available to Fubo subscribers nationwide, joining the 90-plus channels in the $55-a-month base package. TVG2 will be on the Sports Plus tier, which brings more than 20 additional channels for an extra $9 a month.

“We’re partnering with FuboTV to demonstrate how FanDuel can enhance the live viewing experience by allowing cord-cutting sports fans to view the content that matters to them the most from their TV, phone, tablet or computer,” FanDuel VP of Content Business & Operations Adam Kaplan said. “FuboTV is a sports-centric company, focused on live sports and entertainment content, making them a natural partner. By integrating our odds and data on FuboTV’s platform, we are truly changing the way people watch live sports.”

Min Kim, Fubo’s VP of Business Development, said the deal is part of an overall effort to enhance the company’s programming offerings. “Gaming and sports are natural complements, and FuboTV’s industry-leading product offerings will be further enriched with FanDuel’s innovative entertainment solutions,” he said.