Friday Ratings: CBS Tops The Night With ‘Hawaii Five-O’ And ‘Blue Bloods’ Tandem

Strong performances from CBS scripted dramas Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0 led the eye network to an overall victory in the Friday night ratings wars.

While CBS 8 PM opening act MacGyver fell short of topping its hour (Fox’s Last Man Standing claimed that crown), the show did hold its previous 0.6, and then CBS came back strongly in the 9 PM and 10 PM slots, as Hawaii Five-O (0.7/4 and 6.64 million) and Blue Bloods (0.8/4 and 8.09 million, both the largest tallies of the evening) grew the audience.

At NBC, The Blacklist checked in with 0.6/4 and 4.25 million to start the night, and the two-hour Dateline was again a strong performer, holding its 0.6 and topping the newsmag parade on the night.

Fox’s perennial strongman, Last Man Standing, won its 8 PM time slot despite ticking down to an 0.7/5 and 4.19 million audience. Geriatric sitcom The Cool Kids held its previous 0.6 after a week off, with legal drama Proven Innocent up a tick to 0.4.

At ABC, ScreenTime: Diane Sawyer Reporting had an 0.6/3 and 3.53 million audience in the 8 PM slot, with 20/20 down at 0.5/3 and 2.99 million.

The CW saw Dynasty down to an 0.1/1 and 0.45 million audience, with a rerun of Whose Line is it Anyway? also coming in for an 0.1/1 and 0.54 million.