Friday Ratings: CBS Scores With ‘Whistleblower,’ ABC With ‘Marvel Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’

Most of the networks had something to cheer about on Friday, as the 18-49 demo race saw a dead heat between CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox heading into the holiday weekend. It was a night mostly for reruns, but a few gems glittered in the pile.

The season premiere of Whistleblower gave CBS something to toot about, scoring at 0.5/3 and 4.01 million audience. Meanwhile, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was up a tick to 0.5, helping boost the two-hour 20/20 that followed and scored an 0.5, up from last week.

At NBC, Blindspot returned from a long break with an 0.4 to match its previous new episode, while Dateline continued its recent strong run, up a tenth to 0.6.

The CW saw its season finale of Dynasty at an 0.1, holding its rating from a week ago.