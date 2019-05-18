Friday Ratings: ‘The Blacklist’ Season 6 Finale Leads NBC To Demo Victory

The Season 6 finale of NBC’s The Blacklist helped send the peacock network to the top of a quiet Friday night.

The Blacklist unraveled some of its bigger secrets in the finale, scoring an 0.6/4 and 4.45 million viewers. Those totals matched its season high in total viewers and its high water mark for adults in the coveted 18-49 demo. The 0.6 represented a hold on last week’s numbers for the show.

That had a spillover for the two-hour Dateline that followed, which had an 0.6.3 and 4.03 million viewers, representing a rise over last week for the news magazine.

CBS played on the fascination of the recent royal birth with the special Meghan and Harry Plus One, which had an 0.5/3 and a 5 million total audience. That lead-in to a CBS Sunday Morning special on traffic helped that examination to an 0.4/2 and 3.36 million.

Surprisingly, the season finale for Hawaii Five-0 did not prove to be a home run, drawing an 0.5/3 and 4.98 million, with the demo numbers ticking down two-tenths from the previous week. A major cliffhanger will have to be resolved in Season 10 of the show.

At ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. held on to the 0.4/3 of its season premiere last week, but dropped slightly in total viewership at 2.24 million. The two-hour 20/20 that followed was also down, 0.4/2 and 2.49 million, down a tick from last week’s numbers.

Fox had reruns of Masterchef (0.3/2 and 1.58 million) and Masterchef Celebrity Family Showdown (0.4/2 and 1.50 million).

At The CW, Dynasty bumped up, scoring an 0.2/1 and 0.96 total viewers, with a rerun of Whose Line Is It Anyway coming in at 0.2/1 and 0.84 million.