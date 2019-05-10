‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Renewed For Season 6 On ABC

ABC has renewed its comedy series Fresh Off the Boat for a sixth season.
Created by Nahnatchka Khan and based on the memoir by chef Eddie Huang, Fresh Off the Boat follows the Huang family — Mom, Dad, three young brothers and their Mandarin-speaking grandma — who move from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown, to Orlando in the mid-1990s.
In a cultural context, the February 2015 debuting show is the first network sitcom fronted by an Asian-American family and actors since Margaret Cho’s All American Girl back in 1994
In FOTB, Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu and Randall Park portray the parents of rap-loving high schooler Eddie (Hudson Yang) and his younger sibs Emery (Forrest Wheeler) and Evan (Ian Chen). Lucille Soong plays the wheelchair-bound grandma who always knows more than she lets on.
The April 12th Season 5 finale of Fresh Off the Boat — which was its 101st episode — drew 3.11 million viewers and scored a 0.6/3 in the 18-49 demographic, even with its previous week’s airing. UpTV and Freeform licensed cable syndication rights to the sitcom last summer, two months before the show was eligible for syndication.
ABC Renews ‘The Bachelor’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’, ‘America’s Funniest Videos’ & ‘Child Support’
Writer Khan also executive produces the 20th Century Fox TV produced series alongside Jake Kasdan and Mevin Mar with Huang as a producer.
Deadline’s Dominic Patten contributed to this report.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.