‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Renewed For Season 6 On ABC

ABC has renewed its comedy series Fresh Off the Boat for a sixth season.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and based on the memoir by chef Eddie Huang, Fresh Off the Boat follows the Huang family — Mom, Dad, three young brothers and their Mandarin-speaking grandma — who move from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown, to Orlando in the mid-1990s.

In a cultural context, the February 2015 debuting show is the first network sitcom fronted by an Asian-American family and actors since Margaret Cho’s All American Girl back in 1994

In FOTB, Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu and Randall Park portray the parents of rap-loving high schooler Eddie (Hudson Yang) and his younger sibs Emery (Forrest Wheeler) and Evan (Ian Chen). Lucille Soong plays the wheelchair-bound grandma who always knows more than she lets on.

The April 12th Season 5 finale of Fresh Off the Boat — which was its 101st episode — drew 3.11 million viewers and scored a 0.6/3 in the 18-49 demographic, even with its previous week’s airing. UpTV and Freeform licensed cable syndication rights to the sitcom last summer, two months before the show was eligible for syndication.