Fremantle Takes International Rights To STP Productions’ Doc ‘Notre-Dame: In Flames’

American Gods producer and distributor Fremantle has taken the international rights to a one-off documentary about the Notre Dame fire.

The company will shop Notre-Dame: In Flames, which features exclusive footage of the recent tragic events in Paris, to international broadcasters and digital platforms after acquiring the global rights from STP Productions.

The doc has been reversioned for international by TV Presse, a division of Fremantle’s French production arm.

The building suffered a devastating fire on April 15 that destroyed its wooden roof and spire and sparked an international outpour of grief. The film includes video footage shot by the firefighters, Paris Police Department and tourists who witnessed the event unfold, as well as several exclusive interviews including the organist and Priest of Notre-Dame, who were inside the building when the fire began.

Paris’ deputy mayor described the damage to the cathedral as “colossal” and efforts had been underway to save some of the art and artifacts inside, though it’s not known how successful were those efforts. French authorities say the fire is “potentially linked” to the $6.8 million renovation project that had been under way on the church’s 295-foot high spire, which no longer exists.