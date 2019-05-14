Freeform To Launch Christmas Wrapping Competition Reality Series ‘Wrap Battle’

Imagine The Great British Bake Off of wrapping Christmas presents. That’s the premise of Freeform’s latest competition series Wrap Battle.

Holiday series Wrap Battle will see the most gifted DIY-ers compete in an elimination gift-wrapping competition that will see contestants battle it out to deliver amazing results in different challenges in every episode, with each vying to win $50,000.

The series is exec produced by Michael Levitt, who produced Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash and was previously responsible for reality series including Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List and Ask Oprah’s All Stars.

It is one of Freeform’s first foray’s into non-scripted in recent years; the network’s last big non-scripted commission was short-form talk show Movie Night with Karlie Kloss, fronted by the model and Project Runway host.

The Disney-owned cable network’s non-scripted programming is led by Kary McHoul Gatens, who was promoted to senior vice president of unscripted and current series programming last year.