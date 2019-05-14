Freeform Expands ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Programming With ‘Ghostbusters’ And Other Classics

Freeform is going bigger this year for Halloween.

The network announced plans at today’s combined Walt Disney Television Upfront presentation to scare up even more interest in October, by expanding its 31 Nights of Halloween programming block. The expansion comes after last year’s inaugural 31 Nights of Halloween delivered the channel’s most-watched October in three years.

Following last year’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, Freeform will continue the party with a new original special, Halloween Extravaganza Bash (working title) — a celebration of Halloween’s biggest pop culture moments. The special will honor movies, TV shows and music artists who’ve become synonymous with Halloween.

Marking the film’s 25th anniversary, Ghostbusters and its sequel Ghostbusters 2 will be shown, as well as the Scream trilogy. Other fan favorites, including Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family, will also air. And not to be forgotten, Freeform will show Hocus Pocus, for a record 27 broadcasts of the cult classic.

After wrapping up its Halloween slate, Freeform will get into the year-end holiday spirit with its annual Kickoff to Christmas and 25 Days of Christmas programming events.

For the first time ever, holiday classics Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on the network.