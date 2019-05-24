Click to Skip Ad
‘Frasier’: Kelsey Grammer Reveals There Are Six Different Ideas In Contention For Reboot Of Classic Comedy

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Kelsey Grammer has revealed that there are “six different ideas” in contention for a reboot of Frasier.

Grammer lifted the lid on the “continuation” of the NBC series on British talk-show Lorraine. This comes after Deadline broke the news last year that Grammer, who also exec produced the long-running comedy, was in talks with CBS Television Studios and writers on a pitch to bring the show back.

Grammer was recently spotted in London with a Frasier script. “That little folder is filled with six different ideas that are all in contention for what may be the new Frasier. A continuation of Frasier. They’re similar, it’s a new life, in a new city.”

He added that an important element would be to replace John Mahoney’s Martin Crane after the actor died last year. “Of course, John Mahoney died so you’d need to replace that energy, perhaps like they did on Cheers with Coach, they found Woody, who had the same kind of sensibility.”

When Frasier ended its 264-episode run in 2004, the title character was seen leaving Seattle for Chicago. The show, created by the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, is one of the most celebrated comedy series of the 1990s and 2000s. The show, produced by Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. and CBS TV Studios’ predecessor Paramount Network Television, ran on NBC for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004, and starred Grammer, Mahoney David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin.

