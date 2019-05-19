Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Calls Conspiracy Against Trump “True Reality TV”

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said on her Saturday evening show that viewers should “grab their popcorn,” as the anti-Trump conspiracy within the government is about to receive some backlash.

“They’re not going quietly into the night, ’twill be a joy to watch,” Pirro said in her opening segment of Justice With Judge Jeanine. “Grab your popcorn, Junior Mints or whatever makes you happy. The real show is about to begin. This will be true reality TV. No scripts, no rehearsals, just a gang of criminals pointing fingers at each other to save their own hides. A version of true crime and the reality show Survivor. The deep state exposed.”

Pirro claimed that nearly a dozen former and current FBI officials will hear a knock on the door soon, including former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok and girlfriend Lisa Page, attorney James Baker, John Brennan, and James Clapper. Pirro called them a “gang” and said former FBI director James Comey was the leader of the actions against Trump.

“I told you more than a year ago, for the director James Comey was the head of his own crime family,” Pirro continued on. “And that he ran the upper echelon of the FBI like an organized criminal enterprise.”