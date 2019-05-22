Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Blasts ‘Pope Pete’ Buttigieg For Town Hall Comments

Laura Ingraham fired back at White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg Monday night, in response to his comments criticizing the Fox News host a day earlier during a Democratic town hall.

Ingraham hurled a volley of insults at the South Bend, Indiana, mayor on The Ingraham Angle, essentially saying he doesn’t stand a chance in the crowded field of Democratic contenders. She went on to call Buttigieg “lame” and suggested he lacks substance.

“Beyond his Boy Scout demeanor and Mayor Pete shtick, Buttigieg is but another creation of a media apparatus desperate to oust Trump,” she added.

Ingraham’s comments followed Buttigieg’s Fox News town hall with Chris Wallace on Sunday. During his appearance, the Democrat acknowledged some of his 2020 rivals disagreed with his decision to appear on the right-leaning news net. Still, he said he viewed it as an opportunity to connect with voters on all sides of the political aisle. Although he admitted he has problems with some of the personalities on Fox.

“When you’ve got Tucker Carlson saying that immigrants make America dirty, when you’ve got Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers with children in cages to summer camps, summer camps. Then there is a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem,” Buttigieg told the town hall audience.

“I also believe even though some of those hosts are not always there in good faith, a lot of people tune into this network, who do it in good faith. There are a lot of Americans, who my party can’t blame, if they are ignoring our message because they will never hear it if we don’t go on and talk about it,” he added.

Ingraham responded by questioning Buttigieg’s comments on faith during the town hall.

“Forget Mayor Pete. Maybe we should call him ‘Pope Pete,’” she quipped. “Don’t you love how, because he attends church, we’re supposed to treat him like the be-all and end-all moral authority? The arbiter of who is and who is not operating in good faith?”

“So he finds conservative media objectionable, but third-trimester abortions? They’re perfectly moral,” Ingraham added, mocking Buttigieg’s political views on abortion.

She ended the segment by inviting “the eager beaver mayor” onto her show.

Watch the video of Ingraham’s comments below at the 36-minute mark.