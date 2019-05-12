Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Bashes Media For “Race Obsession” With Royal Baby

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is questioning the media’s focus on the royal baby’s race.

The Ingraham Angle host did a “Seen and Unseen” segment earlier this week about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn son.

Ingraham introduced the segment as a look at “the media’s race obsession with the royal baby.”

Fox contributor Raymond Arroyo started the conversation by discussing the baby’s name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“I love it,” Ingraham said about the name Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose for their first child.

Arroyo then criticized CNN and the Los Angeles Times for their coverage of the infant, whose mom, former Suits actress Markle is biracial.

“Amazingly, CNN and the L.A. Times are so race obsessed, they couldn’t celebrate the child’s birth without headlines like this,” he said.

VIDEO: On @IngrahamAngle we cover how some in media are obsessing over the royal baby's race…The Game of Thrones coffee break…and why Smart cars leaving the US is a good thing. @foxnewsvideo https://t.co/P06wjpnQMQ — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) May 9, 2019

They then showed the headlines on-screen.

“How black will the royal baby be?” CNN titled an analysis piece about mixed-race “myths” after the baby’s birth was announced on Monday, May 6.

The Times headline pondered: “Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raise their baby to be black?”

Arroyo said about the articles, “Can you believe the racial politics injected into this birth?”

Ingraham’s response to the headlines: “What? What does that mean?”

Arroyo added, “This should be a moment of unity. He’s not a check in a box. He’s a child of God and it’s a moment to celebrate.”

CNN was widely criticized for its article, including by the cable news channel’s former anchor Soledad O’Brien, who suggested the network is out of touch.

“CNN needs more people of color working in the executive, decision-making ranks. Obviously,” O’Brien tweeted.

The Times article didn’t generate nearly as much attention. But something that did, former British broadcaster Danny Baker’s tweet about the baby, which ended up costing him his job.

Baker was fired Thursday after tweeting a since-deleted image of a couple walking hand in hand with a chimpanzee dressed in a suit.

“Royal baby leaves hospital,” he captioned the image.

After receiving backlash for the post, the former BBC Radio 5 Live presenter said it was “supposed to be a joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race.”

“Royal watching not my forte,” he added.

After giving the ordeal more thought, Baker went on a tweet storm Friday and admitted he messed up.

“I would like once and for all to apologise to every single person who, quite naturally, took the awful connection at face value,” he wrote. ” I am not feeling sorry for myself. I f-cked up. Badly.”