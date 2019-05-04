Fox News Host Laura Ingraham And Guest Slam Facebook For “Targeting” The Right

’s decision earlier this week to ban seven far-right figures, including “Infowars” host Alex Jones, has drawn fire from Fox News host Laura Ingraham and conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

The Death of a Nation director appeared on The Ingraham Angle, where the two discussed the social media giant’s decision to crack down on “dangerous individuals.”

Also this week, Twitter blocked actor and prominent conservative James Woods, saying one of his tweets violated platform rules. The two decisions prompted Ingraham to suggest the platforms had gone too far.

“These companies are so big and they’re so powerful, they act almost as unregulated public utilities for information. This is a slippery slope, is it not?” Ingraham asked D’Souza.

Related Story Snoop Dogg Calls For Louis Farrakhan Support On Facebook And Instagram, Dares Them To Ban Him

“It certainly is,” he responded.

“The people who are doing this censorship, I don’t think it is well-intentioned,” he continued. “Remember, they are targeting people who have not advocated violence. Who are not in a sense, shouting fire in a crowded theater.”

How stupid are the digital censors? Stupid enough to consider a famous quotation by Emerson to be "dangerous" speech.@IngrahamAngle @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/of3EYXnNnq — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 4, 2019

Facebook, which has frequently faced criticism for failing to stop hate speech and misinformation, explained its decision in a statement Thursday.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” the statement said. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

Among the banned accounts on Facebook and Instagram — which it owns — were far-right personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, Nation Of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and Jones’ site, “Infowars,” which often spreads conspiracy theories.

D’Souza described the decisions by the platforms as “idiocy,” and suggested there was “discrimination” at play.

“The people that they are targeting have provocative views, to be sure, but there are equally, if not more provocative views on the left, which don’t get the same treatment,” he stated. “So there’s a clear effort here to target the right and this is I think, an attempt to tip the scales of the debate.”