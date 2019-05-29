Fox News Channel Tops Basic Cable Total Day In May; TNT Takes Primetime

May wraps with Fox News Channel celebrating its 35th month as basic cable’s most watched network for total day, with 1.137 million viewers.

MSNBC (829K) ranked No. 2, and CNN (495K)came in eighth.

Basketball-laden TNT topped FNC’s primetme opinionators in May. TNT clocked 2.506M primetime viewers to FNC’s 2.388M.

MSNBC (1.654M) ranked No. 4, behind ESPN (1.884M).

CNN (761K) ranked No. 16, behind USA Network, Hallmark Channel. TLC, Discovery and Food Network, among others.

FNC’s primetime opinionators Sean Hannity (3.138M, 506K) and Tucker Carlson (2.761M, 473K) ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, both in total viewers and in the 25-54 year old news demographic.

Hannity ticked up in total viewers compared to April, but down in the demo, while Carlson dipped in both metrics.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s top primetime program, Rachel Maddow (2.608M, 410K) ranked No. 3, but slipped to it lowest rated month in the demo since President Donald Trump took office, and her smallest overall audience since last October.

Chris Cuomo, (938, 228K) host of CNN’s top primetime program, ranked No. 14 among cable news shows, setting his new demo low since his launch in June of ’18. In total viewers, it was Cuomo’s second smallest delivery, behind April 19.