Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

SeriesFest Unveils Pilot Competition Selections And Members Of Jury

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA And ATA Say They Will Resume Negotiations On June 7

Read the full story

Fox News Channel Tops Basic Cable Total Day In May; TNT Takes Primetime

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10161578b) A view outside the News Corporation building in New York, New York, USA, 20 March 2019. On 20 March, the $71.3 billion merger between Disney and 21st Century Fox became official. Disney Closes $71.3 Billion Fox Deal, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2019
Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May wraps with Fox News Channel celebrating its 35th month as basic cable’s most watched network for total day, with 1.137 million viewers.

MSNBC (829K) ranked No. 2, and CNN (495K)came in eighth.

Basketball-laden TNT topped FNC’s primetme opinionators in May. TNT clocked 2.506M primetime viewers to FNC’s 2.388M.

MSNBC (1.654M) ranked No. 4, behind ESPN (1.884M).

CNN (761K) ranked No. 16, behind USA Network, Hallmark Channel. TLC, Discovery and Food Network, among others.

FNC’s primetime opinionators Sean Hannity (3.138M, 506K) and Tucker Carlson  (2.761M, 473K) ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, both in total viewers and in the 25-54 year old news demographic.

Hannity ticked up in total viewers compared to April, but down in the demo, while Carlson dipped in both metrics.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s top primetime program, Rachel Maddow (2.608M, 410K) ranked No. 3, but slipped to it lowest rated month in the demo since President Donald Trump took office, and her smallest overall audience since last October.

Chris Cuomo, (938, 228K) host of CNN’s top primetime program, ranked No. 14 among cable news shows, setting his new demo low since his launch in June of ’18. In total viewers, it was Cuomo’s second smallest delivery, behind April 19.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad