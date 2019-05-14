Fox, NBC Pilots Update: ‘Patty’s Auto’ Comedy Has A Pulse

Fox this season picked up six drama pilots and six new drama series. One of the new series was ordered straight-to-series and one of the pilots did not go forward but still, the network ended up with a very high pilots-to-series ratio on the drama side. In comedy, one of the three pilots, Outmatched, was picked up. Of the other two, the multi-camera’s Patty’s Auto, set at an auto repair shop with all-female mechanics, was in serious contention. While I hear Fox brass were split over execution, they liked the idea and the auspices involved, including writer/exec producer Darlene Hunt and exec producer Elizabeth Banks.I hear there may be a discussion after the upfront whether to repilot the the project.

None of NBC’s pilots are still under consideration at the network. Of the two drama pilots that did not get a series order, Emergence was picked up to series at ABC while Prism is being shopped by Universal TV.