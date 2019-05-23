Fox Nation Rolls Out New Slate Featuring Tyrus, Kat Timpf, Tammy Bruce, Lawrence Jones

Fox Nation, the subscription-based streaming service, will roll out a slate of programs including new shows with Fox News Channel contributors Tyrus, Kat Timpf, Tammy Bruce and Lawrence Jones. FNC contributor Britt McHenry will continue as co-host of the hot topics program Un-PC alongside rotating co-hosts.
The new programming additions will begin to roll out to subscribers the week of June 10:
- Nuffsaid – Features Tyrus interviewing names each week, including John Rich of Big & Rich, former MLB all-star Cal Ripken Jr., WWE wrestler Mayor Glen Jacobs, and Snoop Dogg, among others.
- Sincerely Kat – Billed as a “Dear Abby program for millennials” and featuring Kat Timpf talking politics, pop culture and relationships each week.
- Get Tammy Bruce – Features Bruce’s thoughts on identity politics and behind some of the week’s biggest cultural stories
- Keeping up with Jones – Showcases Lawrence Jones debating issues with a different guest each week
- Man on the Street – Is an extension of Lawrence Jones’ segments of same name for FNC’s Hannity, in which Jones talks to everyday Americans about issues of the day.
