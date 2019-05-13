Deadline’s Fox Entertainment Upfronts Presentation Live Blog

Click to Skip Ad
Fox Enteratainment
Fox

The new Fox Entertainment is kicking off its first upfronts presentation Monday at 4 PM ET at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

At the event last year, Gary Newman quipped that New Fox was so new even he and fellow chairman Dana Walden didn’t know what it was in one of the presentation’s best zingers. A year later, the new iteration of Fox with new leadership in CEO Charlie Collier will take the same old stage at the Beacon to give their pitch to advertisers why the newly independent network is a good investment.

Expect heavy NFL plugs — Fox is broadcasting the Super Bowl in 2020 — hype for the arrival of WWE Smackdown Live and a whole lot of Masked Singer mentions.

Follow along with our live blog and refresh for the latest.

4 PM: The presentation will likely be late — there is still a line of people with umbrellas going around the block in the pouring New York rain.

