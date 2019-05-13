Fox Addresses Diversity Challenge Following Cancellation Of ‘Empire’, ‘Star’, ‘Lethal Weapon’ & ‘Rel’

Fox chief Charlie Collier has addressed the challenge of diversity at the network following the cancellation of a number of shows with African American leads.

Collier, speaking on the Fox upfronts press call, said that the “effort continues, it never stops”.

This comes after Fox cancelled shows including Leathal Weapon, Lil Rel Howery-fronted Rel from Jerrod Carmichael, Russell Hornsby-fronted legal drama Proven Innocent from Danny Strong and Stacy Greenberg, David Alan Grier-fronted comedy The Cool Kids, and Lee Daniels’ Star, which is ending after three seasons.

Fox revealed that Empire is also ending after its forthcoming sixth season.

Collier said, “The diversity of Fox is an issue that is so important and an ongoing effort for us to make sure we’re best in class. As I was looking at Fox and joining, what’s remarkable is that the history of this company and what it’s done in terms of diversity…. If you look across our slate in terms of scripted and unscripted and sports, we really are doing a good job but the job never stops. The effort continues, it never stops.”

This also comes after Fox received an F grade or incomplete from the Asian Pacific American Media Coalition for its inclusion of Asian Americans on the 2017/18 season. Fox did not provide diversity data to the organization.