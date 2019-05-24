‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ Short Sequel Reunites Cast On Red Nose Day

The short reunited Grant and MacDowell with the film’s Rowan Atkinson and Kristin Scott Thomas, adding Lily James, Alicia Vikander and Sam Smith. Its appearance was a special part of the annual Red Nose Day fundraising event, run by the non-profit Comic Relief USA, with the goal of ending childhood poverty. The event has raised $150 million since it started in the US in 2015.

The Four Weddings sequel was written by Richard Curtis, the original film’s writer and a Red Nose day originator. In the short sequel, James and Vikander wed, with Atkinson presiding.

As the wedding concludes, Grant quips to MacDowell, “Maybe I should’ve asked you to marry me. Why didn’t I?”

