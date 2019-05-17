‘Fortnite’ Has A ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Mode, Complete With Keanu Reeves Lookalike Skin

The ultra-popular Fortnite Battle Royale is doing a tie-in event with the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, with the game offering new skins and a limited-time mode.

The mode, called Wick’s Bounty, is basically Fortnite with men in suits. But considering the game has 250 million registered users and has had as many as 8.3 million concurrent players at one time, it is a strong draw for a targeted audience that’s often hard to reach with other means.

The John Wick mode follows a similar limited-time experiment by Fortnite with Avengers: Endgame, allowing players to battle against Thanos.

The Wick mode allows a team to fight it out, with limited respawn and a unique scoring system that allows the teams to accumulate coins. Get enough coins and you can see where the top three teams are on the game map, an advantage toward setting up a raid on their troves.

There is a skin of John Wick available to players with a Keanu Reeves likeness, available in shaven and unshaven styles.