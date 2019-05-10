‘For The People’ Canceled By ABC After 2 Seasons

Shondaland’s legal drama For the People will not be getting a third season on ABC, sources said.

The series, from creator/executive producer Paul Williams Davies, launched to solid reviews as a midseason replacement last season, clinching a second-season renewal after a so-so ratings performance.

In its current second season, the legal drama ranks among ABC’s lowest rated series. It has developed loyal following and has been well liked by the network brass creatively, but the numbers have not been there.

Written by Davies, For the People was set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” and followed new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect.

Britt Robertson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith starred. Davies and Rhimes exec produced alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.