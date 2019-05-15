EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features has taken a shine to Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, the fantasy horror that premieres in Directors’ Fortnight on Sunday. Focus acquired and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide, except for in North America where, as previously announced, A24 is releasing. A24 and New Regency co-financed the pic. Producers are RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and Lourenço Sant’ Anna; Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy; and Youree Henley.

Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star in The Lighthouse, described as a hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Shot entirely on black and white 35mm film, it’s co-written by Eggers and his brother Max.

This is Robert Eggers’ directorial follow-up to the award winning 2016 sleeper hit The Witch, which grossed over $40M worldwide and took the Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay prizes at the Independent Spirit Awards. It also marks another collaboration for Focus and A24, having previously teamed up on The Witch and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nominated charmer Lady Bird.

Dafoe is coming off his latest Oscar nomination, for Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate. He’s also in Abel Ferrara’s Tommaso which has a Special Screening berth here in Cannes. Pattinson has become a Riviera regular, having been here two years ago with Good Time. He will next be seen in David Michod’s The King as well as The Devil All The Time, both for Netflix, and Ciro Guerra’s Waiting For The Barbarians.