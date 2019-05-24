Combat Sports Platform Fite TV Teams With ITV For Wrestling Stream In UK/Ireland

Combat sports platform Fite TV is partnering with ITV to stream All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing PPV event to UK/Ireland fans on May 26. It marks the first ITV Box Office Pay-Per-View (PPV) event via Fite.

AEW’s Double or Nothing, which sold out in under 30 minutes, will take place May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The card includes a headline clash between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho; Cody taking on his brother Dustin Rhodes; The Young Bucks battling the Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship; Hangman Adam Page clashing with PAC; and Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae competing in a three-way match.

ITV operates a family of channels as well as ITV Box Office Pay-Per-View. Fite TV is the largest independent digital streaming platform for combat sports, featuring over 1,000 pay per view events per year available to subscribers a-la-carte.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fite to bring this epic event to even more wrestling fans across the UK & Ireland through such a reliable platform,” said Ben Halabi, Head of ITV Box Office’s Business Development. “Fite is the digital destination for combat sports streaming, so working with them to reach their network of devoted fans was a natural fit for ITV.”