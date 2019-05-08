Click to Skip Ad
First ‘Batwoman’ Teaser Trailer Unveiled As The CW Places Series Order

Image Number: Batwoman_1stLook_V5_.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Batwoman -- Photo: JSquared Photography/The CW -- © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The CW

The CW has released a mysterious 20-second teaser trailer for Batwoman, featuring a new look at Ruby Rose in the title role and the first look at the show’s logo.

Batwoman made her debut in this season’s Arrow-verse crossover event titled “Elseworlds.”

As Deadline reported earlier today, The CW has picked up Batwoman to series, with the show set to make TV history with the first gay lead character — male or female — of a live-action superhero series.

The project from Berlanti Productions and writer Caroline Dries emerged as an early standout immediately after the CW unveiled its development last year. The project’s profile got even bigger once Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose was cast as Batwoman this past summer.

You can check out the teaser below.

