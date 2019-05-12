Fox Picks Up Tate Taylor Southern Drama ‘Filthy Rich’ Starring Kim Cattrall To Series

Fox has ordered its fifth drama series for the 2019-20 season. The network has picked up Filthy Rich, a soapy drama from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV, with Kim Cattrall to star and produce.

Filthy Rich, which is being eyed as a companion for hip-hop family drama Empire, was one of five Fox drama pilots which generated strong buzz consistently throughout the pilot process. The other four, Prodigal Son, NeXt and Untitled Annie Wiseman/Jason Katims, were picked up to series on Thursday.

As we reported at the time, the reason Filthy Rich, which co-stars Gerald McRaney, was not picked up to series with its peers was that details were still being worked out. They had to do with writer/director/exec producer’s Taylor availability as his film schedule may not allow for the series to be ready for fall.

This marks a happy ending for Filthy Rich‘s two-year journey to the screen. The network originally bought the pitch last development season with a put pilot commitment. It did not go to pilot, and Taylor went on to direct the movie Eve starring Jessica Chastain. Both sides remained high on the project, which led to a meeting last December between Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, Collier and the Imagine team where the drama got a pilot green light on the spot, ahead of the traditional pilot season.

Written and directed by Taylor, Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman and Olivia Macklin also star.

Taylor is executive producing with his producing partner John Norris via Wyolah Films alongside Imagine’s Grazer and Francie Calfo. Overseeing for Imagine TV are Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler. Cattrall produces. The series is a co-production between 20th Century Fox TV, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment.

