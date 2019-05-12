‘Filthy Rich’ Recasts A Series Regular As David Denman Exits Fox Drama

EXCLUSIVE: One of the series regular roles Tate Taylor’s drama Filthy Rich, which was picked up to series by Fox last night, has been recast. The part was played in the pilot by David Denman.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

According to sources, the producers are going to the original vision for the character which had been altered when Denman was cast.

Recastings are unfortunate but inevitable byproduct of the networks’ pilot season model when 70+ pilots are being cast simultaneously, racing against a deadline while competing for talent with the other broadcasters as well as cable and streaming networks. So far this upfront, there have been recastings on four newly picked up series (Fox’s Filthy Rich; the CW drama Nancy Drew, in which Scott Wolf is replacing Freddie Prinze Jr., the ABC comedy Mixed-ish, which is recasting Anders Holm; and ABC’s Colbie Smulders drama whose departing cast member Mark Webber called the treatment “degrading.”)

The soapy Filthy Rich, which is being eyed as a companion for hip-hop family drama Empire, hails from The Help writer-director Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV, with Kim Cattrall starring and producing.

It is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

The role, which will be recast, is Reverend Paul Luke Thomas, the beloved, popular, influential and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris and Olivia Macklin also star.

Outcast alum Denman will next be seen starring opposite Elizabeth Banks in Sony feature Brightburn.