UK funding stalwart Film4 held its annual pre-Cannes bash last night in London where it teased footage of projects in production and whetted industry appetite for films in development.

Film4 is a perennial presence during the awards season and at major festivals. The Favourite and Cold War scored 13 nominations with the Academy this year. At Cannes next week, the Daniel Battsek-led funder will be represented by Asif Kapadia’s anticipated soccer doc Diego Maradona as well as a host of projects in the market such as Olivia Colman starrer The Father.

Last night industry saw impressive sneak peaks of upcoming projects including Justin Kurzel’s The True History Of The Kelly Gang, Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Gavron’s Untitled Girls project and first-time filmmaker Rose Glass’s Saint Maud.

Steve Coogan’s thinly veiled Philip Green satire Greed drew laughter and there were also clips for doc Chasing Chaplin, How To Build A Girl, Chris Morris’s SXSW dark-comedy The Day Shall Come and Calm With Horses.

Film4’s brochure from the night also teased a handful of future productions. Among them are Steve McQueen’s documentary Occupied City, Lenny Abrahamson’s boxing movie A Man’s World and an Untitled Jonathan Glazer project. Hot stuff.

McQueen’s movie is understood to be a documentary based on the illustrated history book Atlas of An Occupied City. Amsterdam 1940-1945, written by his wife, Dutch writer, historian, and filmmaker Bianca Stigter. The book uncovers traces of World War II in Amsterdam, guiding the reader through the once-occupied Netherlands capital.

Room director Abrahamson’s A Man’s World is in the works with Element Pictures. Under The Skin filmmaker Glazer last year discussed being in development on a movie with a Holocaust theme but it is unclear whether that project is the one with Film4.

Also upcoming are book adaptation H Is For Hawk with Philippa Lowthorpe attached to direct, Kevin Macdonald project The Encounter, Michael Pearce (Beast) feature Invasion, Bart Layton’s Ravens, Carrie Cracknell’s Tusk, Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s Earwig, Anthony Chen’s Notes From An Exhibition and Prano Bailey-Bond’s Censor.

Film4’s development slate is vast so this was just a sample. But it is a tasty one at that.