Solstice Studios Sets Fernando Coimbra To Helm ‘Possession: A Love Story’

EXCLUSIVE: Solstice Studios has put another strong film on its initial slate. The upstart company has joined with Waypoint Entertainment and Addictive Pictures on Possession: A Love Story. the genre-bending supernatural thriller Possession: A Love Story. Fernando Coimbra, the Brazilian filmmaker best known for A Wolf at the Door will direct the Black List script by Jack Stanley.

Waypoint’s Ken Kao (The Favourite, Mid90s) and Josh Rosenbaum will produce with Addictive Pictures’ John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman (Fonzo, Hold the Dark), and Jewerl Ross. Solstice Studios acquired rights and is currently out to cast.

The film is a supernatural thriller about a couple with an enviable marriage, marked by irresistible passion, wealth and success. Their lives are thrown into turmoil when her health mysteriously begins to deteriorate. When he uncovers the terrifying truth – that his wife is possessed – he must make an impossible choice: save an innocent victim or the supernatural entity he’s fallen in love with.

Kao’s Waypoint just produced the 10 Oscar-nominated Yorgos Lanthimos-directed The Favourite, for which Olivia Colman won Best Actress, and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s. Other titles produced by Kao and Waypoint include The Nice Guys, Martin Scorsese’s Silence, and Scott Cooper’s Hostiles starring Christian Bale. Kao and Ryan Gosling partnered to form a film and television production company in 2017.

Addictive Pictures was most recently behind Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold the Dark and is in post-production on Fonzo, with Tom Hardy starring as notorious gangster Al Capone.

Solstice was formed by president & CEO Mark Gill, production heads Andrew Gunn and Guy Botham; and marketing/strategy head Vincent Bruzzese. Solstice plans to produce 3-5 movies per year for a global audience—generally in the $20-80M budget range. It also plans to acquire or co-finance another 2-3 films per year for wide US distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.

Coimbra made his debut with the Brazilian film A Wolf at the Door, which he also wrote, and he has directed multiple episodes of the lauded Netflix series Narcos. He is represented by CAA and Echo Lake Entertainment.