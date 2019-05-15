‘FBI’: Sela Ward Bids Farewell To CBS Drama Series

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes a detail about the Season 1 finale of FBI.

Tonight’s Season 1 finale of CBS’ drama series FBI marked the final episode on the show for co-star Sela Ward. The development was not surprising as Ward had a one-year deal for the crime drama series. After the finale aired, Ward took to Instagram to post a note to her colleagues on FBI and the show’s fans.

“So grateful for my time on FBI,” she wrote. “Such a wonderful show with an amazing cast and crew.”

On FBI, Ward played Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier. At the end of the Season 1 finale, Dana reveals to her team that she had submitted her resignation. Here is her full post.