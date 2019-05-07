‘FBI’: Milena Govich Joins As Co-EP/Director For Season 2 Of CBS Drama Series

Former Law & Order star Milena Govich has been tapped as director/co-executive producer for the upcoming second season of Dick Wolf’s CBS drama series FBI. She will work alongside Terry Miller, who is set to return as director/executive producer.

Govich will be the first female directing producer on a Dick Wolf series. She got her acting break on Wolf’s venerable NBC drama Law & Order where she played the first and only female detective, Nina Cassady. Govich also starred on Wolf’s short-lived NBC legal drama Conviction. Her TV series acting credits also include FX’s Rescue Me and MTV’s Finding Carter.

In the past several years, Govich focused on directing. She was selected for AFI’s Directing Workshop For Women, as well as the Sony Pictures Television Diverse Directors Program. Her short film and TV series proof-of-concept Unspeakable, starring Laura Vandervoort and Jeff Kober, premiered at SXSW in 2018. Her short film, Temporary, won Best Narrative Short at Anthem Film Festival, Best Dark Comedy at Atlanta ShortsFest, the Jury Award at the Anchorage Film Festival, and Director’s Choice Award at Sedona Film Festival.

Govich’s FBI gig comes on the heels of her making her TV-directing debut this season on Wolf’s Chicago franchise — she helmed two episodes of Chicago Med and one of Chicago Fire. She also helmed an episode of the upcoming NBC drama series The Inbetween. Govich is repped by Paul Alan Smith of ESArtists.

FBI is CBS’ No. 1 new show in total viewers, averaging almost 13 million each week. The fast-paced drama stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebońee Noel and Sela Ward. In addition to Wolf and Miller, Rick Eid, Michael Chernuchin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers.