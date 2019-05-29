Washington D.C. Theater Cancels Controversial ‘FBI Lovebirds’ Production Citing Security Concerns

The Washington D.C. theater originally set to host a one-night-only performance of Phelim McAleer’s FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers, starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, has canceled the production due to “threats of violence.”

McAleer, in a statement, condemned the cancellation at the Mead Theatre as censorship and pledged “that the show will go on despite the left’s attempts to sabotage it by forcing the venue’s withdrawal so close to the event date.”

“We will get a venue,” said McAleer. “The staged reading will go ahead. It will be filmed and released online and everyone will get to see the truth about how the upper echelons of the FBI tried to subvert democracy. This censorship will not succeed.”

FBI Lovebirds is based on the anti-Trump text messages – to be read verbatim by the cast – of FBI attorney Lisa Page and former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Earlier this month, McAleer announced that the production starring the two politically conservative actors would be performed at the Mead on June 13, and then shown on YouTube.

After the announcement of the crowd-funded project, Swanson retweeted what she called a tweeted death threat that read, at least in part, “Have the Capitol Steps open, lock the doors, and set the theater on fire.” The threat was subsequently quoted by McAleer in a fund-raising letter in which he called theater “the most leftist of all the arts.” (After Deadline wrote an article about the fundraising appeal – following an earlier story about the announcement of the FBI Lovebirds production – McAleer wrote on the Indiegogo page that Deadline’s fundraising story was “infuriating” and “the only thing [Deadline] thought was noteworthy was that we were ‘fundraising’ from it. This is crazy!”)

In McAleer’s statement today, the director says he was informed by the manager of the Studio Theater complex, which operates the Mead, that the booking was being revoked because “media reports have made us aware of undisclosed details about the event.” The manager cited “security concerns,” according to McAleer.

As of today, McAleer’s Indiegogo page for the production, which did not have updated information about the venue change, had raised $38,877, about 40% of its $95,000 goal.

