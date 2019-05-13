‘Family Guy’ Remembers “Mayor” Adam West In Season Finale

Family Guy is paying tribute to the late Adam West on tonight’s season 17 finale.

In a preview clip, Brian the dog suggests changing the name of James Woods High School to Adam West High.

At first, the family questions Brian’s proposal. But he states his case by mocking conservative actor Woods and wins everyone over.

“James Woods is an embarrassment to Quahog. He’s a political troll and a maniac on Twitter,” Brian says.

Everyone quickly comes around and Peter says, “I’ll make a special video dedication reminding people of how great Mayor West was.”

The late Batman TV star voiced the role of Mayor West from 2000 until his death in 2017.

As for Woods, last month Twitter locked his account over a tweet the platform considered threatening in nature. The conservative star later said in a statement to The Daily Wire he would no longer be using the platform.

Family Guy airs tonight on Fox at 9/8c. The series is a 20th Century Fox Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator/executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers/showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith and Kara Vallow are executive producers.