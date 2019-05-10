Click to Skip Ad
‘Fam’ Comedy Canceled By CBS After One Season

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

FAM
CBS

CBS will not be picking up a second season of freshman comedy series Fam, starring The Vampire Diaries alumna Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell.

The multi-camera comedy was launched without much fanfare in midseason. The series, which hails from creator Corinne Kingsbury, Kapital Entertainment and CBS Television Studios, had a quiet run, averaging a 1.2 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7).

In Fam, a young woman’s (Dobrev) dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé (Bell) and his family are dashed when her younger trainwreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their trainwreck of a father.

Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph also starred.

Kingsbury executive produced with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Wendi Trilling via TrillTV. Kapital co-produced with CBS TV Studios.

Kingsbury’s other freshman series, the CW’s In the Dark, was renewed for a second season.

