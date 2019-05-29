Facebook Marketing Manager Sarah Russell To Head Imagine Impact Marketing & Communications

Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and Imagine Impact Head Tyler Mitchell have tapped Sarah Russell to head marketing and communications at their content accelerator, Imagine Impact. Russell will lead all brand, marketing, and communications strategy.

As a marketing executive, Russell has experience in consumer brands across the tech, automotive, and healthcare industries for over fifteen years, including Apple, Facebook, Adidas, Microsoft, and CVS Pharmacy.

“Sarah has been involved in building and steering the communications of some of the most respected companies in the media, technology and consumer products industries,” said Mitchell. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience will be an invaluable asset to Impact as we continue our mission to democratize access to the entertainment industry, empower writers, and create a modern, online destination that connects fresh and original voices from around the world to the producers, buyers and talent who can turn their stories into premium content.”

Russell said she was “thrilled to work at a mission driven company with such talented and respected leaders as Ron, Brian, and Tyler. It’s exciting when tech principles like efficiency and scale are actually used in service of storytelling and remove barriers to entry for new talent.”

Russell comes to Imagine Impact from Facebook where she was Marketing Manager and led its first large-scale brand campaigns for the company. She formed a scaled internal creative studio for all consumer marketing that serviced the Facebook app, WhatsApp, as well as Internet.org. She also launched the global Facebook Community Leadership Program designed to empower those leveraging technology to bring their communities closer together.

Prior to Facebook, Russell was an Account Director at TBWA Media Arts Lab and worked closely with Lee Clow on multiple iconic Apple campaigns, specifically the strategic development and global production of Apple’s 30 Years of Mac campaign, including short form documentaries with Tinker Hatfield, Iris Van Herpen, Nick Knight, John Maida and April Greiman for Apple.com, an advertising campaign shot in 15 locations all in one day with iPhones and an immersive award-winning website. While at MAL, she also worked on the Cannes Lion-winning campaign for Conservation International.