Evelyn “Brandy” Foster Dies: Mother And Early Manager Of Jodie Foster Was 90

Evelyn “Brandy” Foster, who managed the childhood career of daughter Jodie Foster, died May 13 in her Los Angeles home from complications related to dementia. She was 90 years old.

Her death was confirmed by Jennifer Allen, publicist for Jodie Foster.

Born Evelyn Almond and raised in Rockford, Illinois, Foster had been a big band singer and worked briefly as a Hollywood publicist when, after she and husband Lucius Foster divorced in the early 1960s, she began managing the career of son Buddy Foster, best known for his role as Mike Jones on the 1968-71 series Mayberry R.F.D.

According to information provided by Allen, Evelyn Foster managed and guided daughter Jodie’s career until 1991’s Oscar-winning performance in The Silence of the Lambs (the Oscar was the actress’ second, after 1989’s The Accused, and marked her third acting nomination following 1976’s Taxi Driver). Jodie Foster’s first professional job came as a child model at age 3, when she appeared in the famed Coppertone suntan oil ad, and her early TV credits include The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, Mayberry R.F.D., and Paper Moon.

“Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love,” reads a family statement. “No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally ‘cork screw’ hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well placed four letter words. No one messed with Nana, an original like no other. May she live in all of us forever.”

Foster is survived by children Jodie, Lucinda, Constance and Bud. No public service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the Fosters “suggest you look up at the sky, open your arms and say her name. She would get a kick out of that.”