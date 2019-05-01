Evangeline Lilly To Topline Mystery Drama Series ‘Albedo’ From eOne, Brad Peyton, Bell Media & Vudu

In a return to television, Avengers: End Game‘s Evangeline Lilly is set to star in and executive produce Albedo, an eight-episode mystery drama series from Entertainment One, Rampage helmer Brad Peyton and Bell Media in Canada. Peyton is set to direct and executive produce the straight-to-series project that will be internationally distributed by eOne.

Albedo has been in development at Bell Media since 2016 and is expected to begin pre-production in May. The series will be presented exclusively in Canada on Bell Media platforms and distributed in the U.S. by VOD service Vudu, a subsidiary of Walmart, making Vudu’s first foray into content.

Co-created and executive produced by writing duo Max and Adam Reid (Sneaky Pete), Albedo is set 150 years in the future. Detective Vivien Coleman (Lilly) is dispatched to the edge of our solar system to investigate a scientist’s mysterious death on board an isolated space station. She soon finds herself trapped and cut-off from Earth, along with the station’s small crew of brilliant scientists – all murder suspects – all harboring their own secrets… What begins as a classic murder mystery evolves into a fight for survival that may threaten the future of our species.

“We are very proud to be working with Vudu as they make their foray into content, alongside our longstanding partners at Bell. eOne is designed to create and deliver content everywhere and that includes helping new buyers into the space,” said Pete Micelli, eOne’s Chief Strategy Officer, Film & Television. “The opportunity to have Evangeline bring Vivien Coleman to life coupled with Brad Peyton’s fantastic vision for this series will create a truly epic experience for audiences around the world,” added Jocelyn Hamilton, eOne’s President – Canada, Television.

“Partnering with eOne on this project ensures high-level international engagement, including this new collaboration with Vudu,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “We are delighted to work with the immensely talented Evangeline Lilly and the imaginative Brad Peyton and look forward to adding this compelling unique drama to our programming lineup,” continued Mike Cosentino, President, Programming and Content, Bell Media.

“Vudu is one of the fastest-growing video on-demand services, and providing exciting original and exclusive programming like Albedo at no cost to our customers is key to our continued growth,” says Julian Franco, Vudu. “With an incredible team bringing this series to life, including actress Evangeline Lilly, I can’t wait for Vudu viewers to be thrilled when they tune in. New programming efforts like this will delight audiences and allow Vudu to offer a unique value proposition to brand partners and advertisers.”

Known for her critically praised work in Lost, Lilly most recently reprised her role in Marvel’s box office record-shattering Avengers: End Game. She’ll next be seen in the film Dreamland.

Max and Adam Reid are best known for most recently producing and writing Amazon Prime Video series, Sneaky Pete, and the eOne pilot for YouTube Premium, Dark Cargo, executive produced by Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstock.

Peyton’s work includes films such as Rampage and the Netflix and Discovery Canada series Frontier.

Albedo is produced by eOne in association with Bell Media, and the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Province of British Columbia Production Services Tax Credit.

Lilly is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment. Max and Adam Reid are repped by WME, The Cartel and Suzanne DePoe. Brad Peyton is repped by CAA and The Character’s Talent Agency.

