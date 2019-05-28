Eurovision Song Contest Watched By More Than 180M People In 40 Territories

More than 180M people in 40 markets watched Dutch singer Duncan Laurence win the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

The event, which is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, was watched by 182M viewers – despite not having a U.S. linear partner – and achieved an average share of 36.7%, which was one percentage point higher than a year ago.

The talent contest also received 40M unique viewers on YouTube from 225 territories, during the week of the event with 72% of live viewing on the social video platform coming from viewers under 35.

Laurence won with the song Arcade, which will see the event head back to Holland next year. Viewing in his home country, via public broadcaster NPO, was its highest since 2014 with an average of 4.5M viewers, a 73.4% share of the viewing audience, watching the final.

Israeli broadcaster KAN also delivered growth of 24% for hosting the event with 1.3M viewers, making it the biggest audience for the contest in the country since 2003.

Italy’s Rai delivered its second-best audience since re-joining the contest in 2011 with 3.4M viewers and Germany’s ARD saw the highest average viewing figures of any market for the ninth consecutive year with 7.6M viewers.

The event is a huge hit in Iceland, where 98.4% of the viewing audience watched the show.

Social media went wild for the event, which saw Madonna perform, with 70% of its 5M social media engagements coming from Instagram.