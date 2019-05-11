Eurovision Song Competition Faces Boycott Calls, Jihadist Threats Before Its Tuesday Start

More than 200 million viewers are expected to watch the 2019 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel from Tuesday through May 18. The perennially popular contest is similar to US shows like American Idol and The Voice, bringing fresh music talent to worldwide attention.

But not everyone is enthused about this year’s event. A group of more than 30 Palestinian cultural centers and organizations from Gaza have sent out an open letter calling for a boycott, and an alleged jihadist group has released a video threatening the event.

“Even when Israel bombs us, imprisons our men, women and children, kills and maims thousands of Palestinian protesters … and does everything to silence our voices, we will continue to sing,” said the open letter. “We ask for people of conscience around the world to heed our call for boycott, divestment and sanctions of Apartheid Israel just as they did to help bring down Apartheid in South Africa,” the group writes.

Madonna will perform at the 2019 finale of the competition, which will not be televised in the US after its previous home at Viacom’s Logo decided not to carry the broadcast.

Best known for launching the career of ABBA, Olivia Newton-John, and Celine Dion, Eurovision is the world’s largest non-sporting live TV event and the most-watched live entertainment program in Europe.