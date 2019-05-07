Eugenio Derbez, Ken Jeong, Melissa Joan Hart Join Nickelodeon’s ‘The Casagrandes’ As ‘Loud House’ Renewed

Nickelodeon’s upcoming original animated series The Casagrandes has added Eugenio Derbez (Overboard), Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken) and Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) to its cast. In addition, Nickelodeon has renewed mothership series The Loud House for a fifth season.

The Loud House spinoff tells the story of the Casagrandes, a big, loving and multi-generational family living together in the city.

Derbez will lend his voice to Dr. Santiago, a physician living and working in Peru, who is Ronnie Anne and Bobby’s father. Jeong voices Mr. Stanley Chang, a friendly and patient train conductor, and Hart voices Mrs. Becca Chang, a quirky, smart and funny zoologist and wife to Stanley.

“The Casagrandes highlights the humorous stories and moments of daily life that every kind of family can relate to, and we’re thrilled to have Eugenio, Melissa and Ken on board to make these characters as relatable and funny as can be,” said Nickelodeon’s EVP of Animation Production and Development, Ramsey Naito.

As Deadline previously reported, Nickelodean greenlit The Loud House spinoff last summer.

Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) voices The Casagrandes title role of 11-year-old Ronnie Anne. Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) lends his voice as Bobby. Additional new cast members include Leah Mei Gold (Legion) as 12-year-old Sid Chang, Ronnie Anne’s new friend, and Lexi Sexton as Adelaide Chang, Sid’s 6-year-old little sister.

Nickelodeon has greenlit a 26-episode fifth season of The Loud House. Season four of series kicks-off Monday, May 27, at 1:00 p.m. (ET/PT), with a special half-hour episode dedicated to the Casagrande family.

The Loud House is executive produced by Mike Rubiner (KaBlam!). Karen Malach serves as producer and Kyle Marshall is supervising producer. The Casagrandes is also executive produced by Rubiner, with Malach as producer. Award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz (Coco) serves as a cultural consultant and consulting producer and Alan Forman is supervising producer.

The Casagrandes is set to premiere in October 2019.