Ethan Hawke To Helm Film Adaptation Of Tennessee Williams’ ‘Camino Real’ Play; Juliette Binoche To Star

Ethan Hawke has signed on to direct a feature iteration of the 1953 Tennessee Williams play Camino Real, after having previously starred Kilroy in the stage production at the Williamstown Theater Festival in 1999. Passage Pictures is on board to produce the pic, which was co-written by Hawke and writer-composer Shelby Gaines.

Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche, known for roles in films such as Three Colours: Blue, The English Patient, and Let the Sunshine In, is attached to star in the adaptation. The play is centered in a quasi-nihilistic, surreal isolated town in a tropical climate, in which its characters’ confront their existence and purpose in a sensual, dream-like narrative of love and burlesque dancing.

Filming is slated to being next year in Brazil. Passage CEO Uri Singer will produce alongside John Sloss from Cinetic Media, Mario Peixoto, Singer’s Brazil-based partner at Passage, and Ryan Hawke from Under the Influence Productions.

Passage is currently in production on Michael Almereyda’s Tesla in New York, in which Hawke stars as Nikola Tesla, along with Eve Hewson and Kyle MacLachlan.

Hawke, who coming off of a lauded performance in First Reformed, will up next be seen in Cut Throat City, a heist drama directed by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.

Hawke and Juliette Binoche are repped by CAA.