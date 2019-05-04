ESPN, ABC NBA Conference Semifinals Ratings Up 19 Percent From Last Season

ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the 2019 NBA Conference Semifinals is up 19 percent from last season in metered market ratings, according to Nielsen. Through five games, ESPN and ABC are averaging a 3.8 metered market rating.

ESPN’s coverage of Friday’s quadruple overtime game, in which the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets 140-37, generated a 3.0 metered market rating, up 11 percent from last year’s comparable game – Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – that generated a 2.7 rating.

Friday’s Portland vs. Denver game telecast rating held strong at a 3.1 rating for all three quarter hours between 1:30 – 2:15 a.m. ET. The telecast averaged a 16.8 rating in the Portland market and an 8.1 rating in the Denver market. Dave Pasch, analyst Doris Burke and reporter Tom Rinaldi called the game.

Overall, Friday’s doubleheader was up seven percent in metered market ratings compared to last year, averaging a 3.2 rating. ESPN’s coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics game, which saw the Bucks take a 2-1 series lead, drew a 3.4 metered market rating, up three percent from a 3.3 for last year’s Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game. It is now ESPN’s highest-rated game of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. It peaked with a 4.2 rating in the final quarter hour. The telecast generated an 11.9 rating in the Milwaukee market and a 10.3 rating in the Boston market.

Coverage of the playoffs continues Saturday on ABC, and the network will also broadcast Sunday’s Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers Game 4 at 3:30 PM.