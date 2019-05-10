‘Atypical’: Eric McCormack To Recur As Art Professor On Season 3 Of Netflix Dmedy

Class is in session for Eric McCormack on Atypical next season. The Will & Grace star is set to recur in Season 3 of Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy as an eccentric university art professor who loves to challenge and inspire his students.

The series follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum, as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: What does it really mean to be normal?

Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who is on her own journey of self-discovery, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey. In Season 2, Elsa and Doug faced the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tried to adjust to her new school, while Sam prepared for life after graduation.

Sara Gilbert also is set to recur in the 10-episode third season of Atypical, which is created, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid and also executive produced by Mary Rohlich. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Weird Brain Inc.

Emmy winner McCormack, who recently recurred on Netflix’s Travelers, announced his Atypical casting on Instagram: