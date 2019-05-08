Epix And DirecTV Reach Streaming And Satellite Carriage Deal

MGM’s premium TV network Epix will be available for DirecTV subscribers for $6 a month as part of a new distribution deal with AT&T.

The agreement, which begins May 19, encompasses streaming pay bundle DirecTV Now.

Epix, which began as a movie-centric service owned by multiple content partners, has added original programming in recent years and in 2017 as fully acquired by MGM in a $1 billion deal.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with AT&T and make our growing slate of original programming and Hollywood movies accessible to viewers across the DirecTV universe,” Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement. “It’s an exciting moment of growth for us as we build a brand that delivers a superior customer experience with high-powered, premium original series to a new audience on DirecTV and DirecTV Now.”

Monty Sarhan, EVP and GM of Epix, described AT&T as “a tremendous partner of ours over the years” as well as “an incredibly important platform for us and a truly momentous launch for our network.”

In addition to a library of more than 2,000 film titles, Epix has rolled out original series such as Get Shorty and Deep State. Upcoming shows include Godfather of Harlem and Pennyworth.

“With its growing lineup of original programming, Epix is a great addition for our DIirecTV customers,” said Dan York, Senior EVP and Chief Content Officer at AT&T.

Carriage agreements have become more complex than ever before as the traditional TV bundle evolves into an ever-widening array of consumer options. Premium networks in particular have made headway with stand-alone subscription apps, a business viewed as a threat to the partnership model forged with distributors over the many decades when cable and satellite hookups were the only way to get a premium channel. HBO has been at an impasse with Dish Networks since October, a blackout that has cost each side millions of dollars. Starz also had an outage on Altice USA’s Optimum systems in 2018 that lasted several weeks.